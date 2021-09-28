Lithuania Recommends Getting Rid of Xiaomi Cell Phones – Link

Relations between the two countries were recently shaken when China demanded last month that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing

Last week, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense recommended that local consumers avoid buying Chinese cell phones and that people throw away the devices they already have, after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship features. crosshairs went to Xiaomi.

According to the report, the models sold in Europe by Xiaomi are able to identify and censor terms such as “Free Tibet”, “Long live Taiwan independence” or “movement for democracy,” Lithuania’s cybersecurity agency said.

This behavior of Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G model software has been disabled for the “European Union region” but can be activated remotely at any time, the Defense Ministry’s National Cyber ​​Security Center said in the report.

“Our recommendation is not to buy new Chinese phones and get rid of the ones we have already bought as soon as possible,” said Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius at the report’s presentation.

The report states that the list of terms that can be censored by Xiaomi’s system applications, including the default Internet browser, currently includes 449 Chinese terms and is continually updated.

“This is important not just for Lithuania, but for all countries that use Xiaomi equipment,” the Center said in the report.

Relations between the two countries were recently shaken when China demanded last month that the country withdraw its ambassador in Beijing. In addition, China said it would withdraw its envoy to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, after Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called “Taiwan Representation Office”. Taiwanese missions in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding a reference to the island itself, which China claims as its own territory.

US President Jake Sullivan’s national security adviser spoke with Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte last week and emphasized support for his country in the face of pressure from China.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center’s report also said that Xiaomi’s device was sending encrypted data to a server in Singapore. A security flaw was also found in Huawei’s P40 5G model. Huawei’s Baltic representative told the news network BNS that their phones do not send user data to external servers.

In a statement, Xiaomi said the country’s concern about its cellphones is unfounded. “Xiaomi has never restricted or will block any personal behavior of our smartphone users, such as searching, calling, browsing the web or using third-party communication software,” he said.