Little known even in the US, underground train runs under Congress in Washington DC | World

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even Hollywood stars, it is the preferred mode of transport for some of the world’s most influential politicians and activists. However, few in the United States are aware of its existence.

The Capitol Subway System, a network of trains beneath the labyrinthine Washington DC Congressional headquarters, has been transporting politicians for more than a century.

The setting of a failed assassination attempt, an off-Broadway presentation and hiding of a president who has disappeared from the Oval Office, the Congress train has made headlines more than once, but it also delights anonymous visitors daily.

“Children love it, so there are always senators willing to bring relatives with children or nephews,” Dan Holt, one of the Senate historians, told AFP.

The tracks stretch for nearly a kilometer, and the 90 seconds to go from one station to another under the neon lights gives plenty of time for a brief political debate, a little gossip, an impromptu press conference or a moment of daydream.

As senators, former presidents like Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama also traveled aboard the Congressional train. Young “JFK”, then simply Senator Jack Kennedy, was denied entry when told “Stand away from the senators, son”.

Today, the bustling main station on the Capitol’s transit system is bustling whenever the Senate is in session, when journalists flock to interview lawmakers before a vote. But exchanges are not always friendly.

In 1950, a Republican senator, Margaret Chase Smith, was about to deliver a very critical speech to her colleague Joe McCarthy, who was leading a witch hunt against the Communists.

“Margaret, you look very serious,” McCarthy told Smith, according to Holt. “Are you going to give a speech?” “Yes,” she replied, “and you won’t like it very much.”

Three years earlier, former Capitol police officer William Kaiser had shot presidential candidate John Bricker. The Ohio senator got on the train yelling for the conductor to start when a second bullet passed over his head.

“His assailant’s luck and lack of aim saved the senator,” the New York Times reported at the time. The sniper escaped but was later arrested.

Politicians have also found a haven of peace in the Congress cars, far from the frenetic pace of the capital.

William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the United States, caused panic among his advisers one Saturday in January 1911, when he disappeared for about an hour to see trains.

“A great shiver of fear gripped the city as eager questions to the White House generated the answer that the president could not be found. The alarm spread like wildfire,” reported The Washington Times at the time.

Congress’s first underground transportation network opened on March 7, 1909, for senators hoping to avoid the hot humid summer heat in Washington when they needed to get from their offices to the floor.

They were originally Studebaker electric cars, replaced three years later by a monorail system. Then, in 1960, four small electric trains were inaugurated, dubbed by the Senate chaplain as “the express of democracy,” at a cost of $75,000 at the time.

Five years later, a line to the House of Representatives connected the Rayburn office building to the Capitol. And in 1993, an $18 million Disneyland-style driverless train began to circulate with great fanfare.

Famous system enthusiasts include actors Richard Gere, Chuck Norris and Denzel Washington, comedian Jon Stewart and rock star Bono.

Composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of the musical “Hamilton”, even filmed himself in 2017 singing at the top of his lungs aboard what he described as “the secret train of Congress”.

As awareness of healthy living has increased, more lawmakers have chosen to walk to stay in shape and passenger numbers have declined.

But they will never completely disappear as long as lawmakers need to run between a meeting and a vote. “If you’re in a hurry, it’s great,” Holt told AFP.