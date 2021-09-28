live discussion about tattoos and dreadlocks

Commentators Pedro Ivo and Zé Elias discussed live during ESPN Brasil’s broadcast today. The disagreement took place at the debut of ‘F90’, the network’s new program.

The discussion between the two began after Fábio Sormani said that some young athletes from Palmeiras “were dazzled” and mentioned Danilo’s Rastafarian hair. Zé Elias followed his colleague’s thinking and added that it was a “deviation of focus”. Pedro Ivo, however, did not agree with the opinions and ended up falling out with the former Corinthians wheel, arguing that the symbols (tattoos and hairstyle) can have cultural meanings. Look in full below.

Sorman: The impression I get is that some Palmeiras players, these kids, were dazzled. Then you see Danilo with dreadlocks… The guys are dazzled. Patrick de Paula himself was caught in a ravine at night and was removed. You need to see how these kids are behaving. my midfield [do Palmeiras] it’s Danilo and Patrick de Paula, but these guys aren’t delivering. Why aren’t they delivering? It’s a colorful boot, it’s a dreadlocks, it’s a ribbon…

Ze Elias: Division of focus.

Sorman: Exactly. Instead of spending time studying your opponent, you spend your time in front of the mirror looking at Rastafarian. It may sound flat and prejudiced, but it’s not. Zé can talk better about it.

Ze Elias: I’m going to mention a phrase that I remember from my week as a professional player at Corinthians. I played against Cruzeiro and, on Monday, Mario Sérgio told me: ‘Boy, you’ll have time to play football, to train, to go out… but take care of your profession. Right now, she’s more important. What you do now will give you the possibility, later, when you’re 35 years old, to see what you’re going to do with your life. That’s exactly it, it’s the focus.

Ze Elias: (…) I have nothing against who has a tattoo. But at a certain point, in the lives of these kids, you can’t, at 16, 17, go to a professional and have a tattooed arm.

Pedro Ivo: Oh, I disagree…

Ze Elias: Let me finish. Again: I have nothing against tattoos, it’s the focus for you to get where you want, because Muricy’s quote [Ramalho], from other coaches: ‘They get here [profissional] full of vices’. The addiction isn’t in the tattoo, the addiction is in the things they didn’t do to get this distance minimized in the professional and there’s no doubt about it. To get to the professional and remain as a starter, got it? This division of focus, on training athletes, you understand. Why don’t we have the best player in the world anymore? (…) Again, it’s nothing against tattooing. You split the focuses, and in those moments you have to be focused. These are unique moments in a player’s life (…)

In response, Pedro Ivo argued: First of all, I really respect his experience. [Zé Elias] of locker room. We cannot point fingers at specific situations. There are a lot of kids with closed arms, who dye their hair, who play a lot of ball. We need to consider the context of the person as a whole (…) It’s a lot that messes with the person’s mind. The boy will oscillate (…) It’s kind of dangerous when we condition certain symbols, such as a tattoo, which can have a meaning, a hairstyle, which is sometimes something cultural… Focus is one thing, the issues of representations in the body it is dangerous to go that way.

Ze Elias: I don’t think you understand… You’re taking a side of prejudice. I didn’t use that kind of example as prejudice. Pay attention, there’s nothing symbolic, you’re taking it to a side I didn’t take. I’m not saying anything against culture, against hair… Pay attention, don’t run away from the context.

The presenter Daniela Boaventura tried to calm the situation, but the discussion among the commentators continued.

Ze Elias: You [Pedro] is taking it to a different side. I didn’t say anything about culture, about symbols, I didn’t say anything about that… The way you put it suggests that I’m being prejudiced, about culture. I have black friends, I have my brother who has a tattoo, I have friends who have Rastafarian hair, I’m not saying that, Pedro. Pay attention… what I meant is in the training of our athletes, in the focus division (…) I’m not here to judge the person who has a tattoo, I didn’t judge the person. I just gave examples of what is done. I’m talking about focus.

Pedro Ivo: (…) Zé… hair, tattoos and a series of situations have nothing to do with focus or not. My point is this.

Finally, Boaventura ended the discussion and called the break.