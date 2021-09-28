Lívia Andrade and owner of Villa Mix are attacked in networks for dating and conflict with Pétala Barreiros – É Hit

the presenter Livia Andrade spoke in an interview with columnist Leo Dias about what has been going on on social networks, since the release of the video in which she appears waiting for her boyfriend — Marcos Araújo, owner of Villa Mix — in the DNA test of the son of Pétala Barreiros.

“I get thousands of messages every day cursing me, threatening me… I wasn’t involved in this controversy now, when I followed up this DNA test, but at the end of last year, accusing me of stealing a used sneaker like mine number was. Then she gave an interview accusing me of being the pivot of the end of the relationship,” she said in an interview.

In the chat, Livia Andrade stated that the matter only became controversial because her name was involved. “It only gained notoriety because they used me. She used me to show up.”

the day of the DNA test

Subtitle:

Meeting took place in an external DNA test area

Reproduction/Instagram

In the interview, Lívia Andrade also spoke about the day she accompanied Marcos Araújo in the DNA test and the fear for Pétala Barreiros’ family. “I’m afraid of the grandfather and grandmother, the family, this setup, this evil”, citing some lawsuits that the family of her boyfriend’s ex faces.

Livia Andrade presenter It looks like the pregnancy was planned for a year and it didn’t happen. It was only after the end of the relationship that she appeared pregnant. A judge will not order a DNA test if she does not have a base

Lívia Andrade also highlighted that “the family plan” was to become famous with Pétala’s relationship with the businessman. “I screwed up the family plan. It was like I had stolen the goose that lays the golden eggs. Yes, today I am at risk. I spoiled a family’s life plan.”

The presenter also stated that she knew that accompanying her boyfriend in the exam would make the conflict return. “Bad for my image is someone giving an interview and trying to shove a story down my throat that isn’t mine, trying to put myself as a lover and a thief of used sneakers. That’s bad for me. Who’s wrong is the one who has to be ashamed . These people have to be ashamed, I don’t.”

Petal says he suffers when reliving situations

Subtitle:

Digital influencer published text talking about "triggers"

Reproduction/Instagram

On Instagram, without naming names or stories, Pétala Barroso published a text talking about reliving negative moments in life.

“Going to sleep, thanks for all the messages! I’m really short of breath, my nose is bleeding, and my head is getting worse. Reliving it all brings me a lot of triggers. It’s like reliving the situation. I swear, I don’t wish that on anyone. Pray for me,” declared Petal Barreiros.

At dawn on Tuesday (28), a press release from Marcos Araújo’s lawyers was released on the matter, including denying the eviction order that has already been denounced by Pétala.

See full note:

“Due to the latest events and news published by the press and disseminated by the adverse party and their family members, it clarifies the defense of Mr. MARCOS AURÉLIO DE ARAÚJO, who will not comment on the matter, reserving the right to demonstrate only by court. , thus respecting the secrecy of justice conferred on the processes in progress.

However, it should be noted that the recent facts unilaterally narrated by the opposing party are flawed and do not agree with what was decided in court. The attempt by the adverse party to mislead public opinion, with a persistent distortion of reality and with the clear intention of personal promotion at the expense of litigation, is regrettable.

At this time, it is worth informing that Mr. MARCOS complies with all court decisions, punctually paying the alimony fixed in favor of minors, and in the case of LUCAS, the stipulated amount already covers the costs of the health plan. As the mother receives the respective amount monthly, it is up to her to do this, as was defined in a court decision.

With regard to the much-vaunted eviction, so far, there is no action filed in this regard. It should be clarified that several people reside in the exclusive property of Mr. MARCOS who have no relationship with him with his property right must be preserved, which justifies the sending of the notification maliciously disclosed on social networks by Mrs. PETALA.

In addition, as already assessed in court, the high amount set as alimony in favor of minors must also be used by the mother for housing, health, education, among others.

Still, the attitude of the mother to publish a medical report on her social networks that exposes her son LUCAS is regrettable, without any proof of autism diagnosis.

With regard to the other hype published by Ms. PÉTALA and family members, it should be noted that they are mere allegations without any proof, including a court order for her to refrain from disclosing information that violates Mr. MARCOS’ honor, under penalty of a pecuniary fine. São Paulo, September 23, 2021″.