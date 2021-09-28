Lívia Andrade talks about controversies with Pétala Barreiros: ‘I run the risk of my life’

Livia Andrade spoke about the controversies involving his name with that of Barreiros Petal, her current boyfriend’s ex, Marcos Araújo. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, the presenter even said that her life is at risk.

The story began when Lívia accompanied her boyfriend during a DNA test, which Marcos did to find out if he is the father of Petala’s 9-month-old son, Lucas.

The image was shared by Yanka, sister of the influencer, who made fun of the presenter’s presence outside the venue. “Poor thing, she was banned from entering. Well your face, right? Marcos, you are very predictable, this whole show, with more than four armed security guards intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas,” he said.

Lívia counterattacked by recalling the fact that, in 2011, Petala’s father, Altermir Barreiros, was arrested in the act on suspicion of trying to steal jewelry in the interior of São Paulo, alongside his brother, Altair.

Petal reacted saying that Marcos was using Livia to attack her and her family. “Once again my ex hiding behind his girlfriend to get at me. And once again, since the beginning of the year, she has been trying to reach my father. I’m very nervous, because I can’t stand the accusations against my father anymore”, said Pétala.

For Leo Dias, Lívia said that she has received thousands of messages every day with insults and threats directed at her, that she feels she is at risk of life, and that she is afraid of Pétala’s father and mother, Eunice Maria Barreiros, who also confessed to the court that he was involved in crimes of ideological falsehood.

“How far is a human being capable of reaching through fame, through engagement? People are doing everything, creating things to be famous, to be seen. (…) People started sending me, when I started being bombed and attacked, a lot of information came to me. People sent me things to take care of, people were warning me”, says the presenter.

She continues: “I started to get scared because I saw that I was involved in a plan. I ruined the family plan [ao namorar o empresário Marcos Araújo]. It was like I had stolen the goose that laid the golden eggs. Today I am at risk. I screwed up a life plan, a family plan. So I run the risk of my life”, says Lívia.

Asked by Leo Dias if Petala’s family would be dangerous, Lívia replies: “I don’t know. How far does a person go… what can people do to reach their goals? I do not know”.

