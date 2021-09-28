Liziane decides to sue Erasmo and Nego do Borel for bullying · TV News

First eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, Liziane Gutierrez decided to sue Nego do Borel and Erasmo Viana because of the attitudes committed by pawns in the game. This Monday (27), the model accused the singer of hurting his moral integrity, and the influencer, of committing psychological abuse.

“Yes, I suffered psychological pressure and exclusion within confinement. I heard harsh words, I was treated with rudeness and coldness several times. They wanted to make me feel guilty for mistakes that were not mine and, once again, lowering the woman’s voice or diminishing ours strength. I won’t shut up, I’m already tired! Let’s face this misogyny and structural machismo,” said the model in the caption of a video posted on Instagram.

About Borel, Liziane said that the former pawn committed “bullying and hurt his moral integrity in reality”. The model’s team had already informed that it intended to take the case to court, while the influencer was still on the reality show.

As for Viana, the model pointed out: “Several times in the program, I suffered disrespect for the rudeness coming from Erasmo. I have already met with the lawyers and we also have all the videos and proof of what Erasmo Viana committed to me, all the abuse that I went through in the program”.

“If there is a victory, I will donate the amount to institutions and NGOs that support women who are victims of psychological, material, sexual or physical violence. Don’t be silent, let’s unite because together we are stronger”, added the ex-peoa.

In the reality show, Borel criticized Liziane’s appearance and compared her to the character Joker. Meanwhile, Viana asked intimate questions for the ex-peon in front of the other inmates.

Sought by the report, Liziane’s advisors confirmed that the model intends to follow through with the legal measures. Nego do Borel’s team stated that it will not comment on the case, and Erasmo Viana’s team has not answered the article’s questions until the publication of this text.

