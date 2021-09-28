Liziane Gutierrez promises lawsuits against Erasmo and Nego

Liziane Gutierrez, first eliminated from the reality show A Fazenda 13, decided to file a lawsuit against Erasmo Viana, as she already did with Nego do Borel, both former colleagues in confinement. The influencer said on Instagram that the funkeiro hurt the peoa’s moral integrity and also bullied her. The model, on the other hand, would have been disrespectful and rude to the woman.

In videos posted on both Twitter and Instagram, the model recalls a speech by Erasmo to Valentina, saying that women are trivializing feminism. “Men have no right to speak in a movement of us women. You have no right to speak out, just respect the feminist movement”, said Liziane in the video.

The model showed images of some moments when Erasmus would have been disrespectful and rude to her, still inside the house. In one of them, the pedestrian asks Liziane, in front of other participants: “would you masturbate thinking about someone from the circle here?”. This attitude, as well as others shown in the video, made the former girl uncomfortable, and ended up being decisive for the influencer to take the attitude of seeking justice.

“They wanted to make me feel guilty for mistakes that weren’t mine and, once again, diminishing the woman’s voice or diminishing our strength”, she wrote in the post. Still in the publication in which she announces her decision to go to court, Liziane says that, if she wins the process, she will donate her money to NGOs and institutions that support women victims of psychological, physical, material or sexual violence. “Don’t be silent, let’s unite because together we are stronger”, he added.

Check out the full publication below: