Liziane Gutierrez speaks ill of pedestrians and reveals a secret involving A Fazenda 2021

As in previous years, those removed from The Farm 2021 he has a guaranteed participation in Hora do Faro, to clarify some points that marked his departure from the game. Liziane Gutierrez spoke of his own trajectory on the reality show of Record and fired needles at the pedestrians.

The dynamic was recorded before the expulsion of Nego do Borel, who by the way received the signs of dissimulated, liar and unbearable. Surprisingly, even with these criticisms, the funkeiro was labeled by the ex-peoa as intelligent.

Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari were placed as blueprints and the latter made a point of returning the provocation, recalling that she still competes for the R$ 1.5 million prize, while her opponent only watches from home.

Erika Schneider received the same adjective, in addition to being branded as unbearable. Domingão’s ex-ballerina laughed at the news and didn’t seem to mind very much what Liziane said about her.

Aline Mineiro was called a liar, for allegedly saying that she supported the ex-miss butt at the most recent Farmer’s Test and later discovering that the ex-panicat wanted Erika as the winner.

Liziane Gutierrez singled out Dayane Mello as a traitor, saying that the model was not faithful to her friendship with Fernanda Medrado, who by the way has already given up. Even so, the first out of A Fazenda promised to watch more, like a second chance to reconsider that opinion.

Gui Araújo was chosen as the dissimulated and obnoxious one at the time, while Erasmo Viana, with whom he fought, won the badges of manipulator and bad character. Rico Melquiades was remembered as a shack, Mileide Mihaile as a fake and Sthefane Matos as an obnoxious and maria-go-with-the-others.

Valentina Francavilla was praised as generous, Tati Quebra Barraco as a friend and honesty, as well as Tiago Piquilo as a good person. Solange Gomes and MC Gui, however, were not even remembered.

Liziane, now talking about herself, tried to understand why she acted so passively, after having promised shacks, and vented about the feeling of exclusion:

“I already got canceled because of what happened. Inside, I felt prejudgment and exclusion right away. This mixture of feelings that I have not felt in my entire life and that made me omit. At other times (controversies involved), I had a way out, I stayed away from people. There, it left me introverted. I was watching a lot, trying to break in (in conversations), I thought it was inconvenient. I expected prejudgment”.

Finally, the famous revealed the reason for accepting the invitation to the reality show: “I joined the show for people to hate me or love me for who I am. I wasn’t looking for a shack. The shacks happened in my life by chance and went to the media”.

