Loans of up to 21 thousand from Bradesco. See who can request

Currently, the growing number of self-employed workers is becoming regularized as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI). Last year alone, around 3.66 million businesses were opened in the country, of which 2.66 million were in the MEI category, according to data from the Ministry of Economy in 2020.

Much of this is a reflection of the impacts of the pandemic, in which many Brazilians found self-employment as a way to guarantee their income in the face of high unemployment. Therefore, joining the MEI category has become an advantageous option, as the category provides several advantages, such as free and bureaucratic entry to the CNPJ.

Among the benefits of being MEI are exclusive credit line offers with special conditions. In this sense, Bradesco, aiming to meet the high financial demand related to MEI, created the MicroCrédito Productivo Oriented, aimed at small companies.

Bradesco Loans

As briefly introduced, Bradesco’s new microcredit line targets small entrepreneurs. The debt terms provided by the private bank are very affordable, and can facilitate the investment of self-employed workers who want to take a bigger step in their career.

In this sense, it is possible to use the loan offered to maintain the business, such as buying necessary equipment or carrying out renovations. Furthermore, the money can also be allocated to the company’s working capital.

With regard to the amounts offered, this will depend on the financial capacity of the business, however, it is worth mentioning that the ceiling granted corresponds to the amount of R$ 21 thousand. Debt payment patterns will vary according to business conditions

How to take out the loan?

Bradesco offers facilities for taking out credit, however, in order to apply for microcredit, the company must have an income of at most R$360 thousand.

Once this condition is met, the interested party can apply through Bradesco’s microcredit page, or by going to any physical branch of the bank.

How to open the CNPJ as MEI

To become MEI, it is necessary to previously meet the requirements demanded by the category. Therefore, check below the conditions required to become an individual micro-entrepreneur.

The company must have an annual income of at most 81,000;

The entrepreneur cannot participate in any other business, whether as a partner, owner or manager;

Only one employee is allowed to be hired;

Perform any of the activities allowed to the MEI provided for in Annex XI, of Resolution CGSN No. 140;

Being framed in the required rules, just access the entrepreneur’s page on the Federal Government portal, and fill in the form with the requested registration information. It should be noted that it will be necessary to gather certain documentation to open the CNPJ MEI. Check out what these documents are.