Look at the Blow! Mobile text message warns of fake Caixa PIX scheduling

A text message has been sent from a Sao Paulo phone number [11940412686] to several telephone numbers in São João da Barra, Campos dos Goytacazes, Quissamã, Carapebus and Itaperuna, since last week. It is possible that other cities with DDD 22 received the message, which is a scam. The message sent has the following text:

“Caixa_Confirma: Scheduling_PIX R$ 892.18 completed successfully, if you are not you, to cancel, let us know now at: (removid link)”.

The message makes the recipient understand that he has not made any PIX appointments and, uninformed, ends up inducing the person to click on the link of a website that has no connection with the official website of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). When clicking on the link, the Internet user is directed to a website that simulates the Caixa Econômica system and the message sent to the phone is displayed again, saying to click on links in order to carry out the step-by-step procedure for immediate cancellation of the false PIX transaction . It’s a scam.

There is a part on the fake website to enter your bank details, including your password. When the customer fills in the data and clicks on ‘access my account’, automatically the crooks behind this scam steal the password and access the bank account over the internet. Most of the people who have received the message report not having an account at CEF. What reinforces that it is a coup.

The correct thing to do is not to click on this misleading link. If you have an account at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) and have doubts about the message you received, go to a bank branch closest to you.