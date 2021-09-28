Looking for good market entry point? This agro action is on track

The agreement signed between the course (RAIL3) – company responsible for transporting 26% of the volume of grains exported by Brazil — and the State of Mato Grosso, allowed to the agro company the construction and operation of railways between the Rondonópolis stretches to Lucas do Rio Verde and a connection between the first city and the capital Cuiabá offers an attractive entry point for investors, according to the Credit Suisse.

“By incorporating the railway extensions into our models, we see that the project assumed by Rumo surpasses the CDS Brasil (Credit Default Exchange, in free translation into Portuguese), a derivative that allows for the exchange or compensation of the risk of credit, in the case of the country, in addition to beating the inflation of the period”, commented the analysts Regis Cardoso, Henrique Simões and Alejandro Zamacona, who signed the report obtained by the Agro Times.

As a result, the Swiss bank’s trio of specialists raised the target price of Rumo’s shares from R$25 to R$26 per share.

Credit Suisse reinforces that Rumo’s current quotations offer an attractive gateway to investors, while the recommendation for purchase share, implying a 46% appreciation potential in 12 months.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..

