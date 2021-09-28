Lost in the game, Bil, Erasmus and Victor combine vote for ‘immune’ peoa · TV News

Arcrebiano de Araújo, Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro began to draw strategies for the formation of the garden this Tuesday night (28) in A Fazenda 13. The trio, however, forgot the rules and agreed to vote for Dayane Mello, who is in the stall and cannot be voted on by the headquarters pawns.

“Day has a strong connection with the animals. She’s nice, I like her, but my vote is for her”, declared Gabriela Pugliese’s ex-husband. “Me too,” agreed the actor. “But there’s a danger of her slipping, she’s going to slip,” warned Arcrebiano.

“For now my vote is hers, but when I get to the farm, everything changes”, analyzed Pecoraro, who is also in the bay, but forgot that the group cannot be voted by the workers at the headquarters. But Dayane can still go to the farm by the indication of the farmer, Erika Schneider, or being pulled by the most voted participant in the house.

Victor himself put the model in the stall, who lost the Fire Trial and convinced Sthefane Matos and Marina Ferrari, the other losers in the competition, to pull Dayane with them into the group.

The formation of the farm will take place this Tuesday night, from 22:45, at Record. Erika should nominate someone, the house will vote for the second roceiro, who will pull someone from Baia.

The fourth roceiro will be defined by the dynamics of the remaining one, and the powers of the flames conquered by Rico Melquiades will be able to interfere with the plans of the confined.

