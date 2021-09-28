Luciano Hang makes video in handcuffs if arrested by Covid’s CPI | Brazil

reproduction Luciano Hang using handcuffs in a video posted on Instagram

Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain, posted a video on his Instagram this Monday (27) in which he appears with one of his arms in handcuffs. According to Luciano, the object was purchased to avoid public expenses if he is arrested by Covid’s CPI. The businessman has a deposition scheduled for Wednesday (29).

“I’m going to the CPI with an open heart. Kindness breeds kindness, respect breeds respect. I want them to ask the questions and I have all the time in the world to answer. I have so much time, every Wednesday will be available. I work 24 hours a day, so I’ll have all the time in the world”, said the manager:

The handcuff was purchased in case the senators “don’t accept what I’m going to say.” The businessman said that he will hand over a key to each senator so that they can be arrested.

Hang will testify at the CPI to aid investigations into the so-called early treatment, defended by him and by President Bolsonaro. In documents delivered to the CPI about the Prevent Senior case, the name of Regina Hang, mother of the entrepreneur, appears as one of the patients who were taking medication from the “covid kit”.