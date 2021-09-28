Luciano Huck reveals the controversial attitude of his children against him

Luciano Huck caught the attention of viewers of the Globe, at the Sunday, of yesterday (26), by stating that their children with Angelica they make fun of him because of his accent from São Paulo.

During the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the presenter stated that Joaquim, Benício and Eva like to hear the “incredible” of their father. “When my kids want to make fun of my São Paulo accent, because they’re from Rio, they say: ‘Daddy, talk like that! he told, with laughter.

The interaction took place when the famous man received a student from São Paulo and spoke with a friend of hers by phone, also from São Paulo.

It is worth remembering that Joaquim, Benício and Eva were born and live in Rio de Janeiro. Angelica is from São Paulo, born in Santo André (SP), in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Luciano Huck, on the other hand, is from São Paulo, as he was born in the capital.

Speaking of which, in the Domingão painting, Leifert was mentioned in the attraction and ended up receiving a very special message from Luciano Huck.

After the presenter of The Voice Brasil appeared as one of the questions on the program, the owner of Domingão took advantage of the coincidence to publicly honor his colleague at the station.

The question was “Which program Tiago Leifert hosted in his debut as TV Globo presenter in 2009?”. The answer, it should be noted, was Globo Esporte.

“I would like once again to register my admiration for Tiago Leifert. I really like Tiago. He was very generous with me at this time of transition from Saturday to Sunday, he held the shuttle here with the Dance of the Famous in a brilliant way”, declared the blonde.

Huck then completed: “Brilliantly presented Big Brother Brasil, the last edition in special. He’s a very special guy, very affectionate, very correct. So I register here my admiration, my affection and my friendship for you since you became the content of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ here on ‘Domingão’”.