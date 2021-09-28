Luciano Szafir talks about Xuxa’s financial help and takes action

Luciano Szafir decided to open up on rumors that his treatment of Covid-19, which left him hospitalized for weeks, would have been paid for by Xuxa, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Sasha Meneghel.

To Extra, the actor assured that he does not give much importance to comments of this type. “Of course I didn’t like it, but three seconds passed and I didn’t even remember. With 20-odd years of career, I’m used to it. I was worried about staying alive”, shot.

“I have health insurance and conditions to pay for everything. And if Xuxa had paid, he wouldn’t have been ashamed. Unfortunately, there is a bad press that doesn’t check the information and just wants to sell the news as soon as possible”, vented the famous.

The artist also pointed out that in other times he was more concerned with rumors and false news, but today he overcomes it more easily.

“I’ve been more concerned about this false news. In the past, I’ve been held back even so I don’t want to hit a journalist. Back then we didn’t have the vision we have today. Thank God, it’s a good thing we evolved. Today, I read, I get bored for three seconds and then I don’t even remember anymore”, guaranteed.

Luciano Szafir also highlighted that these rumors do not interfere with the affectionate and respectful relationship he maintains with Xuxa Meneghel.

“We don’t talk every day, but we do care what happens to each other’s families. Xuxa wants my happiness, just as I want hers. We are great friends, we have 14 years of history, we have a beautiful daughter. We never move away and that will never happen”, he stated.

The actor, it is worth remembering, was hospitalized for more than a month due to complications from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He said recently that he is still recovering from the aftereffects left by Covid-10. To Extra, he pointed out that he has been cautious:

“To tie the shoes, one side is still complicated. I walk slowly, I felt a little pain, but it’s not a seven-headed animal next to what I went through. (…) I don’t like to talk about my life, but I decided to expose what I lived to demystify a lot, such as the idea that whoever caught the virus once won’t catch it again (it was reinfected). And also to raise awareness”.

“It is necessary to avoid agglomerations, use a mask, alcohol gel… I have never had so much pain. When we are close to losing those we love, we start to give more importance to the little things”, he warned.