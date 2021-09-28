Luísa faints after confrontation with Teresa

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) will have a new clash. The wife of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) will feel offended after a statement from the Countess of Barral and will respond accordingly, making Luísa feel ill.

It all starts when Teresa tells Luísa that she will receive a visit from Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros), who will give a presentation of archaeological pieces. Luísa, then, suggests that Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) participate in the meeting, but Teresa tells her that the girl remains locked in her room after Pierre (Gabriel Falcão) leaves.

The Countess then notes that the princess is a romantic girl. It is Teresa’s cue to pinch her husband’s mistress, claiming that Luisa was paid to form an empress, not a “romantic girl”. Luísa rebuts, and says that Isabel had the best education, far from the style of conservative kingdoms.

“How was I brought up, for example? Are you implying that I would not be able to educate my daughters?”, counters Teresa. Luísa doesn’t enter the pile, but Teresa continues. “My daughters had their mother present, always by their side. What a privilege. See your child, for example…”, pins the monarch. At this moment, Luísa begins to feel sick and faints, without imagining that she is expecting a child of the Emperor.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, it is directed by Alexandre Macedo, Caio Campos, Guto Arruda Botelho, Joana Antonaccio and Pablo Müller. The general direction is by João Paulo Jabur, with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra.

