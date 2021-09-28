Luisa Mell vents emotionally after medical violence: ‘I don’t want to live like this’

[Alerta de gatilho: Depressão, violência doméstica e médica, suicídio]

Luisa Mell made an emotional outburst this Monday (27) in a live on her Instagram, when talking about the medical violence she experienced recently, when she underwent liposuction in her armpits without her permission.

“It will never be like that again. I was never able to use my closet, my clothes again because he thought I had too much fat based on the aesthetic concept of whoever. That’s not fair, folks. It’s not possible. Besides, he hurt my whole neck, I’ll show you later. He left marks”, said the presenter and activist in tears.

Very moved, Luisa said that, because of the trauma caused by the violence, she has been thinking about dying recently.

“Sorry, I needed to tell you guys because I only think about dying lately… but I have my son, I have my pets… I don’t want to live like this. This post is just so that no one will go through this in life”, he said.

If you are going through a similar situation, with depression or suicidal thoughts, get help.

CVV – Life Valorization Center provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge to all people who want and need to talk, under total confidentiality by telephone, email and chat 24 hours a day.

Life Enhancement Center – CVV

Telephone: 141 (paid call) or www.cvv.org.br for chat, Skype, email and more toll free information.

Health services

CAPS and Basic Health Units (Family Health, Health Posts and Centers).

Emergency

SAMU 192, UPA, Emergency Room and Hospitals.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Body of missing youth found in dumpster



+ Video: Presenter is dragged by dog ​​during live show

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Video: family is caught putting hair in food so as not to pay the bill

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence