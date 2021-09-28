Luxury item? Why Brazil’s best-selling cars already cost R$100,000 – 09/28/2021

The month of September is not over yet, but the partial numbers already show a phenomenon that should continue for some time. Among the five best-selling cars in the country, three of them are worth R$ 100,000.

In the top 5 table, with the partial of the month up to yesterday’s date (27), the Jeep Compass is the second best-selling car of the month, followed by Fiat Toro in third and Volkswagen T-Cross in fifth position.

The Hyundai HB20 at the top and Fiat Strada in fourth place complete the quintet. The data are from Fenabrave – federation that brings together car, motorcycle and commercial dealerships from all over Brazil.

The Jeep Compass starts at R$ 151,881 in the Sport version with a 1.3 turboflex engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Fiat Toro starts at R$ 123,990 in Endurance 1.8, which is for direct sale. In the Endurance 1.3 turboflex version, also sold to individuals, the value of the pickup is R$ 128,990 and the power train is the same used in the Compass.

The VW T-Cross is the only one that starts at a little below R$ 100 thousand, R$ 96,290 in the Sense TSI version, but the price for Brazil – value in São Paulo is higher.

What justifies this abrupt change at the top of the table was a combination of factors that doesn’t always happen. Pandemic, lack of credit and insecurity.

In pandemic times, one of the central themes in the automotive industry chain has been the lack of components and semiconductors. Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen and Hyundai have recently stopped production at their factories. Between last year and the first half of 2021, these and other automakers had already stopped for the same reasons.

With this lack, manufacturers have made the choice to devote their efforts and components to models that have higher added value and, consequently, higher sales value and profit margin – compact and medium SUVs, as well as pickup trucks like Toro.

According to the director of ADK Automotive, Paulo Roberto Garbossa, this choice by the automakers also leads to the other issues mentioned above.

“As the pandemic has reached more the part of the population with low income, which often finances most or the whole car, always being the entry-level models, it is in this part that sales fell the most,” he says.

According to the specialist, the lack of credit affects less the customer who is in an income range around R$ 10 thousand, which is the consumer who manages to go for models that start at around R$ 100 thousand. This consumer already has a higher value car that he can sell or exchange for a new one.

“The insecurity of this consumer of compact cars, who has no options, sees the models becoming more and more expensive without their purchasing power having kept up with the increases, keeps them away from buying”, adds Garbossa.

It is worth remembering that even Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid, the smallest cars on the market, currently start at over R$ 50 thousand. Slightly larger and modern models, such as the Hyundai HB20, Volkswagen Gol and Chevrolet Onix, already exceed R$ 60 thousand.

In addition, Garbossa reinforces another issue of the consumer who has purchasing power.

“This pre-pandemic consumer spent his money on other things: leisure, travel, going out to eat, things that were not possible in that period. So, he ended up taking the opportunity to invest in the exchange or in a new car with greater added value “, ends.

