Man Files for Divorce Alleging Wife Doesn’t Bathe Every Day | Unusual World

Brazil Agency Unusual justification for divorce occurred in India

In a recent and unusual incident, a Muslim, identified only as Aman, who lives in a village in Uttar Pradesh (India), filed for divorce on the grounds that his wife does not bathe every day. The case was discovered only when the wife filed a complaint with the Aligarh Women’s Protection agency to protect their marriage.

The agency has offered counseling sessions for both partners as a means of saving the marriage and relationship.

“One woman has presented us with a written complaint that her husband has given the triple talaq on the pretext that she does not shower every day. We are offering counseling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage,” said a counselor who works at the organ in Aligarh, according to the website “India.com”. The two have been married for two years and have a child.

According to Muslim faith a man has to utter “talaq” three times to validate a petition for divorce. It is an “instant divorce” according to Islamic custom. In 2019, India’s Parliament abolished the practice, but it remains strong in more remote regions of the country. Indian premier Narendra Modi called the triple talaq an ‘archaic and medieval practice’.

“The man, during counseling, told us repeatedly and firmly that he wants to end the relationship with the woman. He also asked us to help him get a divorce, as the wife does not take a bath every day,” added the counselor. .

Aman also stated that whenever he asks his wife to take a shower, they have an ugly fight, with many insults.

“We are trying to advise a man not to break up his marriage with his wife, as it is a minor problem that can be resolved. We are also trying to make him understand that divorce can also affect the child’s education,” the counselor concluded.