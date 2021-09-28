Man is arrested after installing hidden camera in children’s nanny room

A man was arrested after having installed a hidden camera inside his children’s nanny room in Tottenville, New York, United States. Michael Esposito filmed young Kelly Andrade secretly while she was naked.

According to Crescer magazine, the young woman is Colombian and lived in the house where she worked. According to her, the boss recorded hundreds of videos of her without her knowledge. Also, after she found a memory card with the videos, he tried to break down the bedroom door.

The woman said she was so terrified that she jumped out the window to escape, and shortly thereafter, she sought out the police, who arrested the suspect. “I was very scared of what had just happened. Now I have nowhere to stay. I’m in a completely unknown country, I’m alone,” she said.

“I don’t have money, I don’t know what I’m going to eat, I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow,” he said. Esposito’s lawyers claimed that the cameras had been installed at the site for security reasons.

