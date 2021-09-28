Manhattan Connection presenter reacts against congresswoman after program ends

Janaina Paschoal (PSL-SP) caused controversy by saying on his Twitter that Manhattan Connection came to an end in TV Culture after she criticized the governor of São Paulo, João Dória (PSDB). The presenter and co-founder of the show, Lucas Mendes, reacted.

For the column by Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S. Paulo, he denied the parliamentarian. “The audience liked Janaina, but there is no reason to blame the governor. Nothing to do with him, I think he helped before and if it were up to him I would help now”, stated.

Lucas Mendes, then, pointed out that the program lasted only nine months on TV Cultura for the same reasons that its arrival on the public channel was discussed: financial differences. “Cultura has the money to pay for the delayed programs, and would have to keep the program, but the contract is via the Blend producer”, he said.

The presenter also pointed out that, since July, the station, which is maintained by the Padre Anchieta Foundation and financed at least 60% by resources from the government of the State of São Paulo, took over the accounts.

“The program was going well, we needed to get it right with Blend, which presented a number that didn’t just refer to us, from the bench. I wasn’t present at the meeting, we don’t know what Blend’s contract with Cultura is, how big the debt is. Ours is small”, completed to the column.

It is worth remembering that, when it debuted in Cultura, in January, Mendes and Diogo Mainardi, who then belonged to the Manhattan Connection team of presenters, said that the program would be entirely funded by the private sector, through sponsorships.

In a statement, TV Cultura said that the deputy’s statements are “absolutely unfounded” and stated that the interview has no bearing on the decision to end the attraction.

“The negotiations for the termination of the contract were prior to the date of recording and airing of the last edition of the program”, said the channel.

On the occasion, Janaína criticized Doria when talking about the government’s health policy. “The governor closed the emergency rooms in the State of São Paulo. Here we don’t talk about why the press has an agenda”, she shot, which also detonated TV Cultura.

“A journalist from your network said that I was spreading fake news when I answered a tweet from the governor saying he was going to start vaccinating 3-year-olds with CoronaVac. I asked to present the studies. There was a study, done by the industry that sells the vaccine. I didn’t spread fake news”, he stated.