Mara Maravilha counters criticism for her husband’s age difference – Entertainment

Mara Maravilha used social media to respond to haters’ criticisms about the age difference between her and her husband.

The 53-year-old presenter is 21 years older than 32-year-old singer and music producer Gabriel Torres: “So many people tell me, ‘but Mara he’s so much younger’ or they ask in the comments of my posts ‘he is your son?’ Why all this? Is the age difference really what matters? Why don’t you ask me if I’m happy? If I’m loved, respected… Because for me what matters is this, the love I receive, the respect with which I am treated… And yes, I am loved, respected and very happy!”.

Mara also spoke about the secret for relationships to work: “To maintain a relationship today, in addition to love, it takes a lot of desire to make it work. Finishing is easy, starting is even easier. Now, make it last, face fights, different opinions, just with a lot of desire to make it work. The easy never attracted me…”.

“There is no magic formula, what exists is love, willpower and dedication to make it work. This is how we build our history and our family… With a lot of will, with a lot of love and above all, with a lot of respect “, she finished.

Check out the full publication below.