Mara Maravilha rejects criticism for being 21 years older than her husband

Mara Maravilha, 53, shared an outburst about the criticism she usually receives from people about her relationship with music producer Gabriel Torres, her husband since 2016.

The reason? The age difference of 21 years between the couple.

“So many people tell me, ‘but Mara, he’s so much younger.’ Or they ask in the comments on my posts: ‘Is he your son?’ what does it matter?” asked the presenter in the caption of a photo where she poses next to Gabriel on Instagram.

“Why don’t you ask me if I’m happy? If I’m loved, respected… Because for me what matters is this: the love I receive, the respect with which I’m treated… And yes, I’m loved, respected and very happy!”, assured Mara.

To maintain a relationship today, in addition to love, it takes a lot of desire to make it work. Finishing is easy, getting started is even easier. Now make it last, face fights, different opinions, just with a lot of desire to make it work

“The easy thing never attracted me… And there is no magic formula! What exists is love, willpower and dedication to make it work. That’s how we build our history and our family… With a lot of will, with a lot love and, above all, with great respect,” concluded the mother of little Benjamin, two years old.