Marcão completes an “entire” Brasileirão by Flu and G4 drums in almost every edition

This last Sunday, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Maracanã, coach Marcão completed an “entire Brazilian Championship” in the technical command of Fluminense. Adding all his passages in recent seasons, the former athlete has coached the Team of Warriors in 38 games, with a 58.7% improvement and 67 points earned (see below).

This campaign, compared to all editions of Brasileirão since 2006 (when it started to be played by 20 clubs), would leave Fluminense at least in the G4 in all, with the exception of 2014. In that year, Flu would have finished in 5th place. In all other 14 editions, however, it would be at least in 4th position.

MARCÃO IN THE LAST THREE BRAZILIAN 38 GAMES 18 WINS 13 DRAWS 7 DEFEATS 58.7% OF BENEFITS 49 PRO GOALS 36 GOALS AGAINST 1.2 GOAL SCORED PER GAME 0.9 GOAL SUFFERED PER GAME

In 2009, by the way, he could even be champion. That year, Flamengo ended up in the lead with that same score, 67. In 2007, 13 and 17, it would have finished as runner-up. Check below where Fluminense de Marcão would have finished with 58.7% success and its 67 points earned: