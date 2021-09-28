Marcão completes an “entire” Brasileirão by Flu and G4 drums in almost every edition

This last Sunday, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Maracanã, coach Marcão completed an “entire Brazilian Championship” in the technical command of Fluminense. Adding all his passages in recent seasons, the former athlete has coached the Team of Warriors in 38 games, with a 58.7% improvement and 67 points earned (see below).
This campaign, compared to all editions of Brasileirão since 2006 (when it started to be played by 20 clubs), would leave Fluminense at least in the G4 in all, with the exception of 2014. In that year, Flu would have finished in 5th place. In all other 14 editions, however, it would be at least in 4th position.
|MARCÃO IN THE LAST THREE BRAZILIAN
|38 GAMES
|18 WINS
|13 DRAWS
|7 DEFEATS
|58.7% OF BENEFITS
|49 PRO GOALS
|36 GOALS AGAINST
|1.2 GOAL SCORED PER GAME
|0.9 GOAL SUFFERED PER GAME
In 2009, by the way, he could even be champion. That year, Flamengo ended up in the lead with that same score, 67. In 2007, 13 and 17, it would have finished as runner-up. Check below where Fluminense de Marcão would have finished with 58.7% success and its 67 points earned:
|2006 – 3rd place (tied with Grêmio, with 67)
|2007 – 2nd place (in front of Santos, with 62)
|2008 – 3rd place (tied with Cruzeiro, with 67)
|2009 – 1st place (tied with Flamengo, with 67)
|2010 – 4th place (in front of Grêmio, with 63)
|2011 – 3rd place (in front of Flu itself, with 63)
|2012 – 4th place (in front of São Paulo, with 66)
|2013 – 2nd place (in front of Grêmio, with 65)
|2014 – 5th place (in front of Atlético-MG, with 62)
|2015 – 4th place (in front of São Paulo, with 62)
|2016 – 4th place (in front of Atlético-MG, with 62)
|2017 – 2nd place (in front of Palmeiras, with 63)
|2018 – 4th place (in front of Grêmio, with 66)
|2019 – 4th place (in front of Grêmio, with 65)
|2020 – 4th place (in front of São Paulo, with 66)