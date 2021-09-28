Marcelinho Carioca says he cried when he saw his son’s free-kick: “It was a specialist, Pé de Anjo style” | Sao Caetano

Marcelinho Carioca has countless free kicks throughout his successful career as a footballer (56 for Corinthians, for example). At 49 years old, even though he stopped playing for years, the dead ball returned to touch and mark the life of “Pé de Anjo”, who reveals that he cried when he learned of the goal scored by his son Lucas Surcin in São Caetano’s draw against Atibaia , for the Copa Paulista.

Lucas Surcin took the free-kick 43 minutes into the second half (see the goal in the video above) to save São Caetano from defeat in the state competition, last Friday. Marcelinho wasn’t watching the game, but he collapsed when he learned of the goal scored by his son.

– I was driving and they called me to talk about the goal. I collapsed, started to cry and it was a thrill. He had been waiting for that goal in the professional for a long time, hit the bar, passed close by. We did some training together and repetition makes you perfect. He was surgical, it was the hardest goal for him because he had two minutes to go, the team lost and he hit the goalkeeper’s counterfoot. It was a specialist’s goal, it was Pé de Anjo, Zico, Marcos Assunção – says Marcelinho Carioca.

1 of 2 Marcelinho Carioca guides his sons Lucas Surcin (right) and Matheus (left) during training at São Caetano — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Marcelinho Carioca guides his sons Lucas Surcin (right) and Matheus (left) in training at São Caetano — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Trained on the basis of São Caetano, Lucas Surcin has not worked professionally since 2019, when he defended Taboão da Serra. At the age of 27, he has worked in Tupã, Marília, Audax Rio, Gama, CSA, among others. The goal had a special flavor and meaning in his career resumption.

– Taking a free kick has a different taste. My father was the biggest missing beater I’ve ever seen, I can say that the world has seen it, it’s special for me to see my father crying when he was 50 years old. It’s special because I have two kids and I can imagine the thrill of seeing them happy. My dad always told me to wait about 10 seconds after the referee blows the whistle. It’s more concentration,” Lucas Surcin said.

2 of 2 Lucas Surcin celebrates the free-kick scored in a draw by São Caetano at Copa Paulista — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto Lucas Surcin celebrates the free-kick scored in a draw by São Caetano at Copa Paulista — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto

Marcelinho admits the pressure of his son carrying his last name and the expectation of having the same talent as his father. However, he believes that pressure will be another factor to be worked on by Lucas, who is looking to establish himself in football after a period of doubts about whether or not to pursue his career.

– They will always compare, he has to have a personality to assimilate that. I hope he can do a lot more than I can, but each one has a responsibility in life. Without charging, it doesn’t grow, there’s no getting away from it. The collection is nice, I say that he cannot be content with playing for a thousand people, he has to play for 100 thousand – said Marcelinho.

After three rounds, São Caetano has two draws and one defeat in the Copa Paulista. The leadership of Group 4 is divided between Atibaia and Portuguesa, both with five points. Azulão enters the field again next Tuesday, at 3 pm, against Juventus, on Rua Javari, in São Paulo.

The state competition is São Caetano’s chance to resume the national calendar in 2022. Since 2020, when it was eliminated in the first phase of the Brazilian National Series, Azulão competes only in state competitions. The Copa Paulista champion chooses between a place in the fourth division or in the Copa do Brasil next year. The vice gets the other vacancy.

Esporte Espetacular recently showed a class given by Marcelinho to his children about free kicks. See below: