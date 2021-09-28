Maria Clara teases Amanda with insinuation

In the next chapters of Empire, Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) will make it clear to Amanda (Adriana Birolli) who doesn’t believe in her relationship with José Pedro (Caio Blat). The designer insinuates that the cousin is actually in love with Leonardo (Klebber Toledo).

In a conversation at Império, José Alfredo’s daughter (Alexandre Nero) tells Amanda that she has become Leonardo’s biggest hamburger fan. And the cousin agrees that the boy is really good in the kitchen, and that they will be rich with the burger.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“You and him together, isn’t it?”asks Maria Clara, teasing her brother’s fiancée. “As partners, you mean, right?”, rebuts Amanda. “Not. Amanda, over ‘moi’? Of course there’s something in your relationship”, says the designer, bothering her cousin.

However, Amanda doesn’t miss the swing and reminds her cousin that she’s engaged to José Pedro. And that he’s the one she wants to be with. Leonardo is just a friend. But Maria Clara insists. “Just be careful for José Pedro not to notice what I noticed. Because there is, there is!”, ends the little bitch.

Império is a novel written by Aguinaldo Silva, with the collaboration of Márcia Prates, Nelson Nadotti, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Maurício Gyboski, Renata Dias Gomes, Zé Dassilva, Megg Santos and Brunno Pires, under the general direction of Pedro Vasconcelos and André Felipe Binder, and core direction by Rogério Gomes. She is the winner of the 2015 International Emmy for Best Novel.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band