Market projects global oil demand to reach pre-pandemic levels by early 2022 | Economy

Global oil demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels early next year as the economy recovers, although spare refining capacity could weigh on prospects, producers and traders said at an industry conference on Monday. fair (27).

The perspective is in line with the forecast of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but ahead of the estimates of the International Energy Agency (IEA, its acronym in English).

Global demand is expected to increase to 100 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022, said Hess Corp President Greg Hill.

The world consumed 99.7 million bpd of oil in 2019, according to the IEA, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit economic activities and fuel demand.

While a persistent increase in Covid-19 cases across all markets has hampered the recovery in demand for some refined products such as jet fuel, gasoline and diesel consumption trends indicate growth, noted industry leaders at the Platts APPEC 2021 conference .

“We’ve seen a lot of demand destruction as a result of reduced economic activity, disruption of transportation, disruption of the free flow of goods… But that’s over,” said Alan Heng, interim CEO of Pavilion Energy Singapore.

“We are dealing with the post-pandemic period and learning to live with the virus… The energy demand has started to increase and that is good news for us.”