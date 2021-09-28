Marlos, ex-São Paulo, wants to return to Brazil after nearly 10 years in Europe

Since 2011 in Ukraine and currently in the Shakhtar Donetsk, midfielder Marlos has the desire to return to Brazilian football. With tickets through Coritiba and São Paulo in Brazil, the 31-year-old athlete expressed his will directly to the director of the European club, Sergej Palkin, who gave statements to the Italian vehicle “Tutto Mercato” about the matter.

The player has a relationship with the Ukrainian club until December and can already sign a pre-contract with any other team, at any time and for free. And if it depends on Marlos’s will, the destination could be Brazil again, as Palkin said.

“Marlos expressed the desire to end his career in Ukraine and return to Brazil,” said the manager, who also guaranteed that he will try to make the player change his plans.

In the current European season, he has played 13 games so far, including matches for the Champions League, and scored two goals. He even took to the field last weekend, for the Ukrainian Championship.

Born in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Marlos became naturalized Ukrainian, and even competed in the last Euro Cup for the European country. In addition to Shakhtar, he also played for Metalist, but it was at the current club where he stood out, having won 10 titles so far.

In Brazilian football, he had a prominent spell at Coritiba, the club that revealed him, between 2006 and 2009, winning the Serie B (2007) and the Paraná Championship (2008). In 2009, he moved to São Paulo, where he was not champion and stayed until 2011, when he moved to Ukraine.