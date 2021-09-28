Marlos in São Paulo? Director says that half wants to return to Brazil

This Monday (27), former São Paulo player Marlos made the news after a statement by the director of Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. According to the executive, the Brazilian midfielder, naturalized Ukrainian, wants to return to Brazil after ten years on his team. Passing through Tricolor, Morumbi becomes a speculated destination for the athlete.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

Director Sergej Palkin’s statement, which created all the speculation surrounding the 33-year-old midfielder, made it clear that Marlos wants to end his stint in Ukrainian football.

– Marlos expressed the desire to end his career in Ukraine and return to Brazil – said the director.

The player, revealed by Coritiba, is in his last year of contract, so he can sign a pre-contract with a Brazilian team, starting to defend it from next season.

Marlos left Coritiba in 2009, to join São Paulo, for free. The departure of the Coxa was troubled and it is possible to imagine the São Paulo Tricolor as its destination in Brazil, although there is still nothing concrete.

The midfielder has been in Ukraine since 2011, defending first Metalist and then Shakhtar, being one of the veterans of the club’s squad that has frequently represented Ukraine in the UEFA Champions League.

In a successful passage, Marlos became naturalized Ukrainian, reaching 27 games for the Ukraine national team.