Masks and Cigarette Overboard: Photography Award Shows Impact of Pollution on Marine Life | Environment

The images of a seahorse strapped to a mask and a fish trying to eat with a cigarette filter were featured at this year’s Ocean Photography Awards, an award dedicated to the sea and marine life.

The award has eight categories: ocean, conservation, adventure, exploration, new, popular choice, collective portfolio and Fifty Fathoms Fifty. In addition to impressive images of the seabed, this year the award also reflected on the pollution of the seas.

1 of 8 A lizardfish tries to eat a cigarette filter. Image was awarded an honorable mention at the awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Steven Kovacs A lizardfish tries to eat a cigarette filter. Image was awarded an honorable mention at the awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Steven Kovacs

See below the winners of the Conservation and Ocean categories:

2 of 8 Photo of dead eel on abandoned fishing line won 1st place in ‘Conservation’ category — Photo: Ocean Photopgraphy Awards | Kerim Sabuncuoglu Photo of dead eel on abandoned fishing line won 1st place in ‘Conservation’ category — Photo: Ocean Photopgraphy Awards | Kerim Sabuncuoglu

Photo taken by Kerim Sabuncuoglu took 1st place in the ‘Conservation’ category. Image depicts eel wrapped around an abandoned fishing line.

According to the author, the eel had bitten the hook of a fishing line abandoned at sea, and while trying to escape it ended up getting even more tangled.

“Each turn slowly suffocated the poor animal until it could no longer breathe. This photograph shows a silent scream,” reveals Sabuncuoglu.

3 of 8 The seagull and the phantom fishing line. Photography won 2nd in the ‘conservation’ category — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Galice Hoarau The gull and the phantom fishing line. Photography won 2nd in the ‘conservation’ category — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Galice Hoarau

Image taken on the Saltstraumen channel, in Norway, took second place in the ‘Conservation’ category. The image taken by Galice Hoarau shows a dead seagull attached to a fishing line at the bottom of the sea.

According to Hoarau, Saltstraumen is one of the places with the greatest biodiversity in the world, however fishing is allowed in the region, which impacts on marine life.

“These lines are deadly traps for wildlife, especially seabirds,” says Hoarau.

4 of 8 A clam floats on a piece of garbage. Image won 3rd place in the marine life photography awards — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Steven Kovacs A clam floats on a piece of garbage. Image won 3rd place in the marine life photography awards — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Steven Kovacs

“I was quite surprised to see this particular female crawling while holding a piece of garbage,” reveals the author of the photograph.

According to him, the image was taken in the Philippines during a night dive in deep water. Photography won 3rd place in the ‘Conservation’ category.

5 of 8 An Emperor Penguin cub looks out to sea — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Stefan Christmann An Emperor Penguin cub looks out to sea — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Stefan Christmann

According to the author of the image, Stefan Christmann, the scene portrayed in the photograph should not be common because penguins tend to go from the edge to the sea at lower heights. In this case, however, a climate change induced by early ice breaking.

“This image symbolizes the uncertain future these magnificent birds are facing,” says Christmann.

6 of 8 Green turtle in surrounded by glass fish on Ningaloo Reef in Australia. Photography won 1st place at the Ocean Photography Awards — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Aimee Jan Green turtle in surrounded by glass fish on Ningaloo Reef in Australia. Photography won 1st place at the Ocean Photography Awards — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Aimee Jan

With the image of a green turtle surrounded by glass fish Aimee Jan won first place in the ‘Ocean’ category.

The photograph depicts one of four species of turtle found on Ningaloo Reef in Australia.

“We were freediving at the bottom of the reef when one of my friends from work called me and said there was a turtle under an overhang in a school of glass fish, about 10 meters below,” Aimee Jan told the award’s website .

“When I dove in to look, the fish separated perfectly around the turtle and that’s what I saw. I told her. [tartaruga]: I think I just took the best photo of my life,” said Jan.

7 of 8 Abatrosses diving for food. Photography was awarded 2nd at the Ocean Photography Awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Henley Spiers Acrobats diving for food. Photography was awarded 2nd at the Ocean Photography Awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Henley Spiers

Henley Spires, author of the image that took 2nd place in the ‘Ocean’ category, portrayed the violent dive of atrocities in search of food.

According to the author, birds can only withstand the impact of water due to the air bags they have on their head and chest.

“Birds’ agility transfers from the air to the sea, swimming with an incredible reaction speed,” Spies said.

8 of 8 A baby hawksbill turtle takes its first dive. Image was awarded 3rd place at the Ocean Photography Awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Matty Smith A baby hawksbill turtle takes its first dive. Image was awarded 3rd place at the Ocean Photography Awards. — Photo: Ocean Photography Awards | Matty Smith

Matty Smith managed to portray the first dive of a hawksbill turtle hatchling. According to Smith, the animal, which measured just 3.5 cm in length, had hatched from an egg minutes earlier along with about 100 other offspring.