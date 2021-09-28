Mauro Cezar: Flamengo prioritized Libertadores and in that Renato is right – 09/27/2021

Flamengo saved players for the match against América-MG, yesterday (26), for the Brasileirão, and was tied 1-1, losing the opportunity to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG in a week in which the club black goes to Ecuador and faces Barcelona de Guayaquil to try to secure qualification for the Libertadores decision after the 2-0 victory at Maracanã.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #164, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that Renato Gaúcho was right in prioritizing the Libertadores semifinal and does not consider that Flamengo has belittled the Brazilian Championship with the decision made by the coach, remembering that this may only be the third time that the rubro-negro club reaches a final of the main competition on the continent.

“I don’t think Flamengo despised the Brazilian, I think Flamengo prioritized Libertadores and I think Renato is right in that. This week, specifically, he’s right. Last week, against Grêmio, he put the team with the maximum strength at the moment and lost playing much worse than in the match against América-MG. So I don’t think Flamengo stumbles and loses points just because Renato prioritized A or B”, says Mauro.

“Flamengo cannot hesitate on Wednesday, the most important game is Wednesday. Yesterday was important, but Wednesday is much bigger, it’s a step towards a final, Flamengo has two participations in the final. Libertadores final throughout its history, Boca Juniors has 11, Penãrol ten, São Paulo six, River Plate six, Palmeiras and Grêmio have 5. Flamengo is not a regular in the Libertadores final, it has one history of vexations in Conmebol competitions, practically all of them accumulated in this century”, he completes.

The journalist recalls that in the match against Grêmio, at Maracanã, before the confrontation with Barcelona de Guayaquil, Flamengo had maximum strength on the field and could not play well, losing the duel to the team from Rio Grande do Sul 1-0. the Ecuadorian team on Wednesday would be a catastrophe in Mauro Cezar’s opinion.

“Flamengo made investments, built a strong squad and the team that was on the field yesterday was able to win against América-MG. Against Grêmio they played with maximum strength and lost, the performance was worse, so I don’t think Renato have been wrong this time. He does have to prioritize Wednesday’s game. A draw with América-MG is bad, an elimination for Barcelona is a tragedy, it’s a disgrace, it’s the worst thing to happen,” he says the journalist.

“Wednesday’s game is a huge game, it’s a game that can be historic for the club, which is reaching the Libertadores final again, something Flamengo doesn’t have in their curriculum in quantity, they have two participations and stayed 38 years without getting there, not even Zico’s team managed to reach two finals in three years,” he concludes.

