Mauro comments public veto in Bahia: “well done for the other 18 clubs” – 09/28/2021

The expectation for the return of the public in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship was curbed yesterday (27), after the Bahia state government vetoed the release at this time, which leaves open the definition of how the fans will return, since the clubs had pledged that there would only be fans again in the stadiums for the competition when it was possible for the 20 who compete in the competition — a definition that Flamengo had against.

At the UOL News Sport, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the veto of the Bahia government ends up being a punishment to the other clubs that opposed when Flamengo got an injunction and wanted the public to return to Maracanã, regardless of other clubs not having the same possibility. The journalist also says that it doesn’t even make sense to have a meeting between the clubs in the CBF if it is not possible to return to all 20 clubs.

“It’s well done for the other 18, because this idea, I’ve been talking for some time, is absurd and it was evident that it could fall into the lap of a politician, a mayor or a governor who said ‘not here’, having or no reasons for that, I’m not even here questioning the reasons of the governor of Bahia. I know that a lot of people who didn’t know the name of the governor of Bahia, now know, so there’s that too. Reasonable or not, it was evident that this ball it would bounce and someone would say ‘she’s mine’. If they talked so much about isonomy, they said everyone comes back or no one comes back, this meeting doesn’t even make sense,” says Mauro.

“I don’t agree with Flamengo’s methods, he didn’t go to the meeting, it was a drag, he should have gone to the meeting, argued, discussed and put his ideas, his strategy, his protocol to his peers there in Serie A. So I don’t agree with the method, but I think it’s legitimate, yes, it was, in this case, a club wanting to publicize its game and I think the others should fight in the same way for that, within their states and their cities” , complete.

The journalist claims that football also ends up giving visibility to politicians and with the definition of clubs to wait for authorization in all states with clubs in Serie A, the government who placed himself in the opposite position would gain evidence.

“Football is in a very peculiar situation, perhaps because of the visibility it provides, that you have a public in various situations, here in São Paulo the governor only authorized it now, he only wanted it in November and now he authorized it for October, but a few weeks ago he was participating on a platform, jumping, dancing, with several people gathered in a demonstration against the federal government,” says Mauro.

“In fact, I think that the great concern of many directors was that a club, in this case Flamengo, would not have a public. Much greater than the concern for them to solve their own problem, and then they made that decision, it’s everyone or nothing. So it’s cool, everyone or nothing,” he concludes.