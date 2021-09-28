Mayor of São Mateus, ES, arrested: find out who Daniel Santana is | Holy Spirit

The mayor of São Mateus (ES), Daniel Santana (no party), was arrested by the Federal Police on the morning of Tuesday (28), in Operation Minucius, suspected of fraud in bids.

He is 57 years old and is known as Daniel da Açaí. In the last election, competed and won by PSDB, but is no longer affiliated with any political party.

Daniel was elected mayor of São Mateus for the first time in 2016 and governs the city of Northern Espírito Santo since January 1, 2017. He was re-elected in 2020.

Saint Matthew has about 130 thousand inhabitants and is one of the largest cities of the Holy Spirit.

During the first term, Daniel had his term revoked by the Regional Electoral Court of Espírito Santo (TRE-ES) by abuse of economic power depending on the distribution of mineral water in the municipality during the election period.

In December 2019, the decision to revoke the mandate and Daniel’s ineligibility was reversed and he was acquitted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In addition to him, a controller in the municipality, an alleged operator of the criminal scheme and four businessmen linked to the irregularities were also arrested in Operation Minucius.

The City of São Mateus said that it will only manifest itself when it has access to the records.

According to the PF, evidence was obtained indicating that the mayor organized a structured criminal model within the municipal administration to commit various crimes, such as the fraudulent targeting of bids.

The value of contracts entered into by the municipality with the investigated companies reaches the amount of BRL 43,542,007.20.

The police seized cash and jewelry at the mayor’s house. According to the PF, the amounts are being counted and already over R$ 400 thousand. Another R$ 300 thousand were found in a company that would belong to Daniel.

Agents seized cash and jewelry during the operation

Also according to the PF, investigations began after receiving complaints about illegal waiver of bids with the requirement of a percentage of bribes on the value of public contracts.

According to investigations, the scheme also had distribution of food baskets as a way to appease the population in relation to illegal acts.

Some of these bids had federal funds that should have been applied to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the PF.

“It was verified the fraudulent targeting of bids in the segments of cleaning, tree pruning, maintenance of structures and public works, distribution of food baskets, school lunch kits, rental of tents, among others”, explained the PF in a note.

Initial information also indicated that once companies linked to the scheme “win” the bids, a value was established to be paid to public agents who ranged from 10% to 20% of the contract value. As a way of not generating losses for entrepreneurs, the delivery of goods and services was similarly reduced, in proportion to the bribes paid.

Among the companies illegally benefited by the illicit scheme, there are companies owned by the mayor himself, who, according to the PF, used front partners to hide his true ownership status.