Mayor of São Mateus, ES, arrested with R$ 400,000 at home on suspicion of fraud in bids | Holy Spirit

The mayor of São Mateus (ES), Daniel Santana (no party), known as Daniel da Açaí, was arrested this Tuesday morning (28) during an operation carried out by the Federal Police with the objective of dismantling a criminal organization which operates in the North of Espírito Santo.

In addition to him, they were also arrested in the Operation Minucius a controller of the municipality, an alleged operator of the criminal scheme and four businessmen linked to the irregularities. The names of the other prisoners were not released.

According to the PF, evidence was obtained that indicates that the mayor, from his first term (between 2017 and 2020) and until the current one (since the beginning of this year), organized a criminal model structured within the municipal administration to commit various crimes, such as the bid rigging.

The value of contracts entered into by the municipality with the investigated companies reaches the amount of BRL 43,542,007.20.

Seven temporary arrest warrants and 25 search and seizure warrants were served in homes and businesses in the Espirito Santo municipalities of São Mateus (19), Linhares (6) and Vila Velha (1).

The policemen seized cash and jewelry in the mayor’s house. According to the PF, the amounts are being counted and already over R$ 400 thousand. Another R$ 300 thousand were found in a company that would belong to Daniel.

The report awaits a position from the city hall.

São Mateus has about 130 thousand inhabitants and is one of the biggest cities in Espírito Santo.

Also according to the PF, investigations began after receiving complaints about illegal waiver of bids with the requirement of a percentage of bribes on the value of public contracts.

According to investigations, the scheme also had distribution of food baskets as a way to appease the population in relation to illegal acts.

Some of these bids had federal funds that should have been applied to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the PF.

“It was verified the fraudulent targeting of bids in the segments of cleaning, tree pruning, maintenance of structures and public works, distribution of food baskets, school lunch kits, rental of tents, among others”, explained the PF in a note.

Initial information also indicated that once companies linked to the scheme “win” the bids, a value was established to be paid to public agents who ranged from 10% to 20% of the contract value. As a way of not generating losses for entrepreneurs, the delivery of goods and services was similarly reduced, in proportion to the bribes paid.

Among the companies illegally benefiting from the illicit scheme, there are mayor’s own companies, which, according to the PF, used front partners to hide their true ownership status.

Due to the large number of warrants to be fulfilled, according to the PF, the operation had the participation of approximately 85 federal police officers from other units in the country, in addition to the presence of the Regional Attorney of the Republic and employees of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

Daniel is 57 years old and was elected mayor of São Mateus for the first time in 2016. He even had his mandate revoked by the Regional Electoral Court of Espírito Santo (TRE-ES) for abuse of economic power due to distribution of mineral water in the municipality during the election period.

In December 2019, the decision to revoke the mandate and Daniel’s ineligibility was reversed and he was acquitted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In 2020, Daniel was re-elected as mayor of the city.