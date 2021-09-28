Meat prices fall against slow replenishment scenario

The physical live cattle market registered stable prices on Monday. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from consultancy Safras & Mercado, many cold-storage units continued to be absent from the purchase of cattle, evaluating the best strategies for the rest of the week.

“The disturbances caused by the voluntary suspension of exports to China persist. The slaughterhouses continue working their scales of

slaughter, waiting for the moment of resumption. It is important to mention that the Brazilian government provided all the clarifications to the Chinese authorities about the recent cases of mad cow, and even the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) closed the case and did not change the Brazilian health status, classifying the risk of new cases as insignificant”, analyzes Iglesias.

For ranchers, the picture is also quite complicated, since the supply of animals available for slaughter at this time comes from feedlots. “The maintenance of these animals confined represents an increase in costs and corrosion of operating margins”, he added.

With this, in São Paulo, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$302 to R$303 in the term modality. In Goiânia (GO), the at sign continued at R$ 287. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 301 to R$ 302. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 283, stable. In Uberaba (MG), prices at R$ 300 an arroba.

Wholesale

In the wholesale market, beef prices began to fall.

“The slow replacement between wholesale and retail typical of the end of the month explains

partly the fall. If there is a need for slaughterhouses to offer stocks currently held in cold rooms to the domestic market, beef prices should suffer more significant declines, with effects on the value of the arroba of cattle paid to cattle breeders”, warns the analyst.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$21.25 per kilo. The tip of

needle was priced at BRL 16.10 per kilo, a drop of BRL 0.10. The fourth

forequarter was quoted at R$ 16.20, per kilo, a decrease of R$ 0.20 compared to Friday (24).