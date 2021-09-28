Medical Correspondent: How aesthetic procedures can harm health

In this Monday’s edition (27) of the Medical Correspondent chart, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about the risks of aesthetic procedures to health.

Canadian model Linda Evangelista, one of the biggest catwalk figures and magazine covers of the 90s, revealed that she was “brutally disfigured” after cosmetic treatments. In a post on social media, she said she had been incarcerated for the past five years because of complications in a fat-reducing procedure.

Linda said she suffered a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia from treatment on her thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin. In addition to the aesthetic damage, the model still claims that she went into depression.

Gomes explained that there are several types of procedures or plastic surgeries that seek to correct small imperfections or alterations in the body.

“One of them is cryolipolysis, which uses cryo as its basic principle, which means something cold or cold, and lipolysis, which would be the breakdown of fat. This is the physical principle: the fat cells located in specific regions would freeze and, in this way, you reduce the volume in the area, providing an aesthetic remodeling”, said the doctor.

As in the case of Linda Evangelista, the aesthetic procedure caused a rare complication. “It was the paradoxical adipose hyperplasia — paradoxical because the effect is the opposite of what was desired; adipose because we are talking about fatty tissue, and hyperplasia because there is a sensation of enlargement.”

According to the doctor, this adverse event causes the hardening of the regions treated with cryolipolysis, giving the region an irregular shape. “The person seeks a result and ends up getting another, which can often represent an important aesthetic change,” said Fernando Gomes, adding that the reaction occurs in about 1% to 2% of patients.

“Although it is rare, every professional who works with this will always alert the patient of possible risks. Whenever you undergo a procedure — whether to treat a health problem or to correct a small imperfection — there is a co-responsibility between the patient and the professional and medical team.”