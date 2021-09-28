Meet Mattéo Guendouzi, the athlete who complained about Gerson in France

In the defeat of Olympique Marseille by Lens by 3-2 in Ligue 1, midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi complained about Gerson, a former Flamengo player. The Frenchman, who doesn’t have a good history where he has been, questioned when the Brazilian would start running for the team.

Last Monday, after a discussion between teammates on the field, “L’Equipe” reported that the Olympique Marseille squad saw Gerson as a protégé of Jorge Sampaoli. But Guendouzi is not a flower to smell and we will recall some controversies in the athlete’s short career.

Arsenal Problems



Gendouzi appeared at Lorient and was bought by Arsenal in the 2018/2019 season. Under the command of Unai Emery, the defensive midfielder became the holder of the position and in his first year in England he did not encounter any problems with his teammates or with the coaching staff.

However, after the arrival of Mikel Arteta, in December 2019, the athlete’s situation changed. Some behavioral situations displeased the Spanish commander and culminated in the young man’s departure at the end of that season.

In February 2020, during a short period of training for the Gunners in Dubai, Guendouzi got in trouble with a partner and took an ear tug from Edu Gaspar because of attitudes outside of training, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, but the athlete’s temperament doesn’t seem to have changed. In June, at the end of a duel in which Arsenal lost to Brighton in the 30th round of the Premier League, Gendouzi grabbed Maupay’s neck but was not punished by the referee.

In the same match, sources said the Frenchman teased the opposing players by saying that his salary was higher than that of athletes from the southern England team. And the same people claimed that the midfielder also took this attitude on other occasions.

From there, Mikel Arteta decided not to link Gendouzi to any other Arsenal game. And at the end of the season, with no expectations of remaining in the Gunners, the midfielder looked for alternatives in the market and transferred, on loan, to Hertha Berlin.

Coaches Comments



In Germany, Guendouzi also had the attention called by Pál Dárdai, the first commander he had after his arrival in the Bundesliga. According to the Hungarian, the athlete was young and still had a lot to learn.

– He’s a young player. It’s like puberty for him, a rebellious type. You have to know where your limit is. He has a lot to learn. In training, I always stop this kind of move (referring to a play where the athlete lost a split against RB Leipzig and fell to the ground trying to dig a foul), because you can’t fall like that. And he gets mad.

In 2020, Mickael Landreau, who also directed Guendouzi at the start of the 22-year-old athlete’s career at Lorient, also commented on the player’s personality.

– He irritated me terribly. He is a difficult player to command. He sometimes has a behavior with the group that is very, very difficult. He has an exaggerated ego, but he certainly needs it. He is like that and the companions must accept. He’s tough on a daily basis, but on the other hand he’s talented.

After a year at Hertha Berlin, Guendouzi arrived on loan at Olympique Marseille and has been, along with Gerson, the undisputed starter of Jorge Sampaoli’s team. And the question remains about the next episode in which this human bomb could explode and the effects for the French club’s season.