Meet the hamster trader who earns more money than course sellers

After the success of Paul’s octopus predictions at the 2010 World Cup, animal experiments and predictions keep popping up on the internet. This time it’s a hamster that makes trades.

The hamster, called Mr. Goxx, broadcasts on Twitch and already has over 5,000 followers. Regarded as the world’s first hamster trader, he operates a fully automated trading office, as described on the streaming platform.

The incredible thing is that in his three months of profession, Mr. Goxx’s portfolio has already surpassed many investors and investments. Today the hamster has more returns than the BTC itself, in addition to making other traders jealous.

how the hamster operates

The hamster’s “office” was carefully constructed so that he could work and have a comfortable life. Its owner released the project for the office, equipped with two cameras.

In addition to using your exercise wheel to exercise, like any hamster, it also serves as the next cryptocurrency to trade.

And there are not few, the hamster trades 15 cryptocurrencies: BTC, EOS, BCH, ADA, XRP, UNI, LTC, CHZ, LINK, MIOTA, ETH, DOGE, DOT, TRX and XLM.

After stopping exercising, and a random cryptocurrency has been chosen, the hamster now has to choose whether to sell or buy this coin. There are two tubes, one buy and one sell, which he can pass through and then execute the order.

Your last order, executed today, was to sell XRP. In addition to that, the hamster also sold BCH and MIOTA this week, and bought CHZ and ADA. If you want to receive calls from Mr. Goxx, just follow his channel on Twitch.

The hamster started its journey with around $400 and earlier this month it had around $550. Showing itself more efficient than many sellers of trading courses that exist in the market.

As you can see through their streams, the hamster lives well and doesn’t suffer any stress other than having BCH in his wallet, but that was his own choice.

While we don’t recommend that you use a hamster as a financial advisor, this is an original experiment worth following.