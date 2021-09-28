Meia is called by Tite, but chooses Portugal: ‘I’ll be happier’

Summoned by coach Tite to defend the Brazilian team, midfielder Matheus Nunes confirmed this Monday (27) that he chose to defend Portugal. The Sporting player had turned down the Brazilian team when called to play for the national team on the September FIFA Date.

“I’ve already made a decision. I talked to both of them and after thinking a lot I came to the conclusion that it was better to play for the Portuguese team. I think I’ll be happier here. My family said the same. I made that decision and I’m very happy.” declared the player, at a Sporting press conference.

Nunes surprised twice at the end of August. First because it was included on Tite’s list for the World Cup qualifiers triple round. He was one of the newcomers to that call. But days later he announced that he would not perform. At the time, it was speculated that he would have dropped out at the family’s request.

On Monday, he publicly admitted that he was in doubt about which team he was defending. And ended up opting for the Portuguese, current champion of the League of Nations of Uefa and winner of the penultimate Euro Cup, in both led by star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was a complicated decision, the most complicated of my career. I arrived in Portugal at the age of 13 and when I received the call from Brazil I was very happy. Therefore, I think I made the right decision,” he said.

The midfielder was born in Rio de Janeiro, but never played in Brazilian football. Nunes has a Brazilian mother and a Portuguese stepfather and moved to Portuguese soil when he was 13 years old. He was formed at the base of Ericeirense, turned professional at Estoril and defends Sporting, current Portuguese champions, since 2019. He has not yet been called up for the Portuguese national team.