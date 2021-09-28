Merama makes R$1.2 billion round with Softbank, Advent and Globo Ventures | startups

Merama has not yet completed its first year of operation and has just closed a series B round in the amount of US$225 million (approximately R$1.2 billion), five months after raising US$160 million. The contribution was led by Softbank and Advent, with participation by Globo Ventures. Funds that were already shareholders also followed the round, such as Monashees, Valor Capital, Balderton and Maya Capital.

The round also reinforces the company’s board. Advent’s managing partner, Wilson Rosa, and the executive partner responsible for Softbank’s investments in Latin America, Paulo Passoni, become directors. Globo Ventures managing partner, Luis Lora, and executive Alex Szapiro, Softbank’s operations director in Brazil and ex-Amazon, join as observers on the board — a way to add experience and opinions without increasing the number of seats too much.

The intense pace for such a new company is justified by the sector in which it operates and its business model. Merama buys shares in companies that sell their products on marketplaces and helps leverage these sales, with marketing, logistics and commercial strategies. It is a brand consolidator. With the expansion of e-commerce in Latin America over the past two years, the number of sellers has increased — expanding the company’s potential targets.

The startup provides few figures on the size of its current business, but claims that the portfolio already has 20 companies and says that the rest of its first-round capital was already committed to new businesses. The company projects more than $250 million in revenue this year, having more than doubled in size from five months ago.

“Our model is very capital intensive and as we are in direct contact with the funds, they open doors. He ended up getting married, it was a moment when we really managed to show traction since series A”, says Guilherme Nosralla, co-founder of Merama.

Nosralla and Renato Andrade worked together at McKinsey and met, through Maya Capital, a group of entrepreneurs setting up a similar company in Mexico. Felipe Delgado, Frenchman Olivier Scialom and American Sujay Tyle, co-founder of Frontier Car Group – a used car marketplace that was sold to the OLX group for US$700 million in 2019, joined their plans with the Brazilian duo to create Merama in December.

The inspiration for the company has a lot to do with investors who have just bet on it. “Since the beginning we have been close to the company, keeping in constant contact with Suejay, and when Merama started to buy the first brands in Brazil and Mexico, we saw that it was working”, says Wilson Rosa, from Advent. “It fits into two very strong aspects of ours, technology and retail, and it’s a model we know because we’ve invested in Thrasio, in the United States.”

Thrasio is one of the pioneers in the universe of marketplace store consolidators. The company has raised more than $2 billion and bought more than 150 companies, and Advent is a major shareholder. Softbank has in its portfolio Perch, which recently made a series A with the fund and has 70 brands under its umbrella.

Thrasio and Perch focus their strategies on seller operations on the Amazon platform, but Merama does not have its acquisitions thesis focused on a single marketplace. “For Latin America it would make no less sense, as it would leave three quarters of the market outside, with Mercado Livre, Magazine Luiza, B2W and Via in Brazil, and Liverpool and Walmart in Mexico. There is no way to replicate in Brazil the same model that is successful in the US, it doesn’t work”, says Rosa.

What also caught the attention of the funds is that the company, despite being a newcomer and with a fast pace, already has positive accounts. “The company has been putting capital to work efficiently, with good returns. It is already an operation generating profit and that has been tangibly improving the results of the brands a few months after incorporating them”, says Luis Lora, from Globo Ventures, who had also already analyzed the models of American competitors.

Merama does not reveal which brands are in its portfolio, but the company has signed a weekly acquisition contract. At American Thrasio, with a few more years of operation, there are already four to five weekly acquisitions, a sample of the space that this model has found.

“Our thesis is very focused on growth and, normally, it is a combination of factors that you do well: being in the right channel, correct pricing, in the right way, with the right products and a well-designed assortment. And we monitor this by looking at the growth per product in each marketplace”, says confounder Renato Andrade.

Merama buys a majority stake and can buy the entire company in three to four years. In one of the brands, sales increased 60% on Prime Day, Amazon, and another should close the year doubling sales compared to last year, exemplify the partners.