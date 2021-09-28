Michael Jordan underwear sells for impressive value; see the figures

How much would you pay for a single piece of clothing from your biggest idol? It seems that Michael Jordan fans don’t care about values. Last Saturday night, a boxer briefs worn by the NBA legend was sold at auction for $3,340.80 (R$17.84,000, at today’s price).

According to the portal ‘Lelands’, Jordan’s underwear was auctioned in August. Also according to the website, there is evidence that the underwear was even used by the owner of the Jordan franchise, who has been profiting since Messi’s arrival at PSG.

Michael Jordan boxer briefs (Photo: Reproduction)

In total, there were 19 bids for the piece. The initial value was around US$ 500 (R$ 2,600) and, a little more than a month later, the final figures exceeded US$ 3 thousand.

You may be wondering: but who donated these underwear? The site that held the auction got the underwear through a bodyguard and friend of Michael Jordan, John Michael Wozniak. Woz is said to have even given the company responsible for the NBA star’s suits, coats, dress shirts and ties.

