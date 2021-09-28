Microsoft CEO says pandemic has hugely affected productivity • Eurogamer.pt

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, was present at the CODE conference in Los Angeles to speak on various technology and video game related topics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although we don’t have the complete transcript of his words, Nadella commented on the effect of the pandemic on studios that develop video games and argues that they all need to work together in the same place for greater effectiveness.

According to Geoff Keighley, Nadella commented that “productivity was highly affected” and that game makers need to be together in the same place to achieve better results.

Nadella’s words immediately make one think of what has been happening in the industry during the pandemic, with releases fraught with problems, incomplete or even delayed.

The year 2021 is being marked by huge high profile postponements and even before that we had the postponement of Halo Infinite, more than a year as it was scheduled to accompany the arrival of the Xbox Series in November 2020 and was postponed to December 2021 .

On stage at the CODE conference in Los Angeles, Microsoft CEO @satyanadella said that productivity in game studios was hit hard by the COVID pandemic -game developers really need to be together in person to make games. pic.twitter.com/V6Ovg4aFcc — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 28, 2021