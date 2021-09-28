Midnight Mass | Read the Netflix miniseries review

Mike Flanagan not a complicated guy. creator of The Curse of the Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion, and one of the most prominent names in horror today, he creates works that serve to reaffirm fundamental and simple truths, but which we easily forget in everyday life. In Hill residence The Midnight Mass, Flanagan interrogates the inevitability of death, the cosmic futility of life, the profound significance of the connections we make while we’re here.

In many ways, the director and screenwriter summed up his philosophy very well in the most famous line in Hill residence: “I loved you completely, and you loved me just the same. the rest is confetti”. Midnight Mass it’s a long, tortuous, harrowing, bloody, nerve-racking journey to that realization – in different words, of course, but the same realization. Hard to blame him for repeating himself, when the message is so true, and so touching, every time it’s reiterated.

Of course Flanagan spices his new work with different angles of reflection, different colors of humanity. Midnight Mass, by the very nature of its plot, devotes much time to careful meditation on faith, and how it is able to unearth, in human beings, the purest goodness and the deepest bitterness of our nature. The miniseries is not “anti-faith”, but warns of how religious rhetoric can easily be turned into a weapon of oppression. A banal, petty oppression, and all the more infuriating for it.

Our protagonist here is Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who returns to the tiny island where he was born after spending four years in prison for running over and killing a woman while driving while intoxicated. His arrival coincides with that of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), which replaces, in circumstances beyond suspicion, the monsignor who ran the local parish for decades. When the new priest proves capable of seemingly miraculous feats, the island’s delicate social fabric begins to unravel.

In the course of this mystery, horror is more a tool than an objective. Flanagan, who directs the entire series and co-writes the episodes with several different partners, makes use of recurring images of the genre (which it’s impossible to expand on without giving big spoilers to the plot), and shows more willingness to approach the genre. kitsch than demonstrated in any of the seasons of the curse, but his forays into open, confrontational horror are brief and incidental.

Instead, to hold the viewer’s attention, the miniseries relies on a cast as precise in their individual constructions as they are mingled, fluent in a common language. Hamish Linklater articulates with particular brilliance the contradictions of Father Paul, founding it in a very common existential exasperation, which explodes in frustration and fury at key moments in the plot. Always a reliable supporting cast, but almost never exceptional, Linklater wins in Midnight Mass an almost unprecedented space in his career, and shows that he can work miracles (a totally intentional pun) with this space.

About that, Samantha Sloyan vibrates with the purest disdain on screen in the skin of the local “highbrow”, Bev Keane, the great villain of the story; Kate Siegel (Flanagan’s wife) once again carries the nerve and emotional center of a husband’s work with dignity; Zach Gilford expresses deep pain and guilt over his injured protagonist; and Rahul Kohli intelligently co-opt the kindness and charisma that he had already shown in bly mansion for a role much more significant, and representative, than that.

And thankfully the cast is so brilliant, because Midnight Mass derives most of its tension from the relationships between the characters. When they are not stretching themselves out in beautiful and intricate literary monologues, Flanagan and co. they bet on brief interactions that explore the electricity of a small community, which shares stories, morals and judgments with much more intensity. The subtexts of each relationship jump out in these dialogues, especially for those who have lived in a place like this.

And it is from these subtexts that the human horror of the miniseries is born. In the way you write, direct and edit Midnight Mass, Flanagan creates an elemental discomfort, much deeper and more identifiable than it could be in a more traditional approach to the genre. The most terrifying thing a work of fiction can do, after all, is very simple: give us a mirror to see who we are, or can be, when we forget what really matters.