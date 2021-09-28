Migration crisis: US deports 30 Brazilian children to Haiti | World

Thirty Brazilian children have already been deported by the United States to Haiti amid the serious migration crisis that has brought about 15,000 Haitians to the Texan city of Del Rio, on the border with Mexico, in recent days.

The information was given to BBC News Brasil by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), an arm of the United Nations (UN) dedicated to monitoring the migration flow around the world.

Most Brazilian children are up to three years old and were accompanied by their Haitian parents, with whom they made the journey to leave Brazil and cross South and Central America until reaching the border between Mexico and the United States just over a week ago.

Since the crisis broke, around 3,500 people have already boarded American flights to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. Upon discovering where they had been taken, some Haitians reacted with indignation and anger and tried to return to the US aircraft.

In addition to the 30 deported Brazilian minors, 182 Chilean children are in the same condition.

“The Brazilian children did not present any major problem, otherwise they would be referred for specific assistance”, said to BBC News Brasil Giuseppe Loprete, head of the IOM mission in Haitian territory, who monitors the situation of the deportees.

According to Loprete, as they have Haitian parents, the children are also considered Haitians under the laws of the Caribbean country, although they did not have documents to prove that nationality.

“They can get Haitian documents here, birth certificates and identity cards. Local authorities have already said that they will facilitate this. But while they are out of the country, it is difficult for them to get this documentation,” explained Loprete.

According to the Federal Constitution, because they were born in the territory of Brazil, even to foreign parents, the children of Haitians are also considered to be native Brazilians.. And that is why they only held Brazilian documentation when they were found and deported by the Americans.

Starting in 2010, when an earthquake devastated Haiti and killed hundreds of thousands of people, Brazil became a migration destination for Haitians. Between 2010 and 2018, Federal Police data show that around 130,000 Haitians came to Brazil, where they settled and raised a family. The Brazilian government created a humanitarian visa to meet the needs of these migrants – later also extended to Syrians and Afghans.

In recent years, however, the Brazilian recession and the devaluation of the exchange rate, which flattened the income remitted by Haitians to family members in their country of origin, led many to migrate to Chile or other countries in the region.

Last year, in a new chapter in this migratory journey, many groups started to go to the USA, where they tried to reach by crossing more than a dozen countries on foot. In March, BBC News Brasil showed that the flow was already forming and victimizing people like Haitian Manite Dorlean, who, pregnant with twins, drowned in the waters of the Rio Grande in January 2021 after leaving Brazil in 2019.

This year, with data still incomplete, the number of Haitians located by US agents at the border (29,600) is already 6.5 times higher than the 2020 total.

“They say they were instructed by other Haitians who have already moved to the United States and that’s why they went there too. Unfortunately, that’s how it works,” Loprete said.

In 2021, Haiti faced the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse, which deepened political instability, and a new, powerful earthquake, which left more than two thousand people dead. In this context, the Haitian diaspora, both from the country itself and from others in Latin America, moved to the USA. The perception that Joe Biden’s new Democratic administration would have a more sympathetic approach to migrants contributed to the flow.

The mass arrival of Haitians, however, triggered a political crisis in the US after the Biden government, which promised a “humane” approach to migrants, resorted to the same instruments used by former President Donald Trump to quickly deport as many contingents as possible. , without giving them the chance to ask for asylum or refuge in American territory.

US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned in protest at the treatment of Haitians. In a public letter to the White House, he said he “would not be associated with the inhuman and counterproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees”, citing the successive humanitarian crises in the Caribbean country.

In addition, images of border guards threatening to ride horses on Haitian migrants roamed the world and fueled even more criticism of the US government. Biden stated that he was personally responsible for what happened and ordered the end of the use of cavalry among migration agents.

Amidst the turmoil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken even asked Brazilian Chancellor Carlos França, at a meeting in New York, last week, that Brazil welcome part of the Haitians who were on the American border. The Brazilian government, according to an Itamaraty member who attended the meeting, refused the request. “Let each one take care of his Haiti,” this diplomat described to the report, on the content of Brazil’s response to the Americans.

Under Brazilian law, migrants who have received a humanitarian visa and yet have left the country, lose the right to reapply for this special status.

The Brazilian embassy in Port-au-Prince has already been notified by the IOM about the presence of Brazilian children deported in the country, but so far it has not been directly contacted by their families.

On CNN, Haiti’s foreign minister, Claude Joseph, said: “we ask for solidarity in the region. I spoke with my ambassador in Brazil and she said that Brazilians are willing to accept them back with their families.” The BBC tried to contact the Haitian embassy in Brasília on Monday (27/9), but did not find a spokesperson.

By law, Brazil is required to repatriate – including covering travel costs – citizens who are at risk abroad and lack the resources to reach Brazil. Privately, given the sensitivity of the issue, a Brazilian ambassador told BBC News Brasil that if the families of these 30 Brazilian children express their desire for this to happen, they will be able to leave Haiti and return to Brazil.

It is possible that the number of Brazilian minors in this situation will increase in the coming days, as more American planes with hundreds of deportees land in Port-au-Prince.