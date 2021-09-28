Migration crisis: US deports 30 Brazilian children to Haiti

More than 3,500 people have already been deported to the Caribbean country in recent days

Thirty Brazilian children have already been deported by the United States to Haiti amid the serious migration crisis that has brought about 15,000 Haitians to the Texan city of Del Rio, on the border with Mexico, in recent days. The information was given to BBC News Brasil by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), an arm of the United Nations (UN) dedicated to monitoring the migration flow around the world.

Most Brazilian children are up to three years old and were accompanied by their Haitian parents, with whom they made the journey out of Brazil and across South and Central America until reaching the border between Mexico and the United States a little later of a week.

Since the crisis broke, around 3,500 people have already boarded American flights to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. Upon discovering where they had been taken, some Haitians reacted with indignation and anger and tried to return to the US aircraft. In addition to the 30 deported Brazilian minors, 182 Chilean children are in the same condition.

“The Brazilian children did not present any major problem, otherwise they would be referred for specific assistance”, said to BBC News Brasil Giuseppe Loprete, head of the IOM mission in Haitian territory, who monitors the situation of the deportees. According to Loprete, as they have Haitian parents, the children are also considered Haitians under the laws of the Caribbean country, although they did not have documents to prove that nationality.