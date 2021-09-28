Migratory crisis: ‘I walked for 2 months and crossed a continent to get to the USA’

by

  • Ivan Reyes
  • Special for BBC News Mundo in Del Rio (US-Mexico border)

Haitian Immigrants in Del Rio

Credit, Ivan Reyes

Photo caption,

Del Rio became known due to the mass arrival of migrants crossing the border via the Rio Grande

“Mom, I’m free now, I’m fine,” says a young Haitian immigrant over the phone after he manages to gain legal entry to the United States.

He waits at a shelter in Del Rio, a small town on the Mexican-US border that has been overcrowded with the arrival of Haitian immigrants in recent weeks.

With his left hand, the young man holds his cell phone to talk to his mother. With his right hand, he ties the laces of his shoes that have just been returned by the police now that he is a free man.

It is 8:30 am on September 21, 2021, a Tuesday. Three vehicles park in front of the shelter entrance. A US Border Patrol officer gets out of one of them, opens the car door and out of it immigrants who were in various detention centers in the city. Men, women and children.