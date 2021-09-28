Mileide loses patience with Rico’s provocations and decides to act

Mileide Mihaile was one of the ones that didn’t get along so well with Rich Melquiades and, because of that, he took a definite attitude in relation to the fights with the Alagoas in The Farm 2021, and even warned some of the participants closest to her.

The girl told Erika Schneider, MC Gui, Bil Araújo, Erasmo Viana and Gui Araújo that she no longer wants to give Rico a chance: “The person only embarrasses me and disrespects me once, I cut and that’s it. It’s always been like that in my life out there. It only breaks on my back once, there’s no second, no third, no”.

Mileide made it clear that this is not the first time that the comedian disrespects her: “Only with me he’s done it twice”. Bil also condemned the ex-MTV’s stance: “Out there the word weighs”. Bill agreed with the namesake of his surname: “folded weight”.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife ended the speech, already impatient with Rico Melquiades: “I was loving, caring, doing the same way I am with everyone else. Now the person wants to go crazy on me? Not”.

At the last party, the ex-participant of Vacations With the Ex detonated Mileide Mihaile, saying that she tries to copy the singer with whom he has a child: “I know the little piece out there. I’ve been to an event with her. Her nose is like this, look [nariz empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. my vote is hers on tuesday”.

The famous had already detonated his rival in an activity in front of all the participants: “She’s very sleepy, wants to be everyone’s friend and that way she’ll make it to the final as a plant. And if she falls into a field, I’m pretty sure she’ll scrape her foot here. Hide food for her little friends. I’ve seen it”.