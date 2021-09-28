‘Militaries never want to repeat the 1964 coup,’ says Michel Temer

SAO PAULO – Former President Michel Temer (MDB) said that the military “never” wants to repeat the 1964 coup and that, although they are part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, they have no interest in getting involved in an institutional rupture. In an interview with TV Cultura’s “Roda Viva” program last Monday night, Temer said that there is no “convenience” for the president’s impeachment, but that if he were a “friend” of the president, he would tell him not to run for office . Also according to him, the excess of candidacies from the political center, at this moment, weakens the opportunity for victory of the third way.

— I had a lot of contact with the military. What I can say is that they strictly comply with the Federal Constitution. The second point is that they never want to repeat (the coup of) 1964. They have no interest in doing that – said the former president.

Temer minimized the presence of military personnel in Jair Bolsonaro’s government and compared it to his government, where there were many lawyers, he said.

“It’s more or less natural. It doesn’t mean the military has taken power at this time, it means it’s fulfilling a civilian function. I think whoever enters will take their trusted people and change this picture – he said.

As an articulator of the Letter to the Nation, a document in which Bolsonaro backs away from attacks on the Supreme Court (STF) on September 7, Temer said he has no intimacy with the president, but that if he were a friend he would not advise him to try for reelection.

— I would say that you do not want to apply. But since I have no intimacy, it would be a bold move to say ‘don’t apply’,” he said.

Commenting on the dinner at which he was filmed laughing at a Bolsonaro impersonator, Temer said that the comedian did impersonations of others, including himself, and that he called the president to tell him what happened.

Still on next year’s election, the former president made reservations about the so-called “third way”. For him, the large number of pre-candidates will weaken the vote and maintain the polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula (PT).

“I verify that some who are being considered will be candidates anyway. I see the candidate from Ceará (Ciro Gomes), he is a candidate, there is no such story. In the PSDB, whoever was elected, chosen in the preview, will certainly be a candidate. And there are two or three others who launch themselves as pre-candidates or candidates. This will weaken the so-called third way vote and maintain the polarization,” he said.

Throughout the interview, Temer defended the electronic voting machines, criticized the rapporteur’s amendments, said he did not regret having voted for Bolsonaro because he did not criticize his government and even stated that he did not act for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) .