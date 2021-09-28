Millionaire journalist will not leave inheritance for his son







Journalist Anderson Cooper, 54, with his one-year-old son Wyatt Morgan Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @andersoncooper / Estadão

O journalist Anderson Cooper, 54, said he won’t leave a “pot of gold” inheritance for his son, Wyatt Morgan, one year. O anchor of the American television network CNN has goods valued at more than 1 billion reais.

The baby was conceived with a surrogacy. Wyatt is Cooper’s only child, who had him with her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

“I don’t believe in passing on large amounts of money. I’m not very interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some kind of pot of gold for my son,” said the journalist on the podcast. Morning Meeting.

“I’m going to follow what my parents said: ‘College will be paid for, and then you have to move on,'” Cooper said. Yahoo Finance, he earns about 12 million dollars a year on the American broadcaster alone.

On the podcast, the journalist talked about his new book, ‘Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty’, which tells the story of his family.

Anderson is son of socialite and model Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor rich girl” who lived in the highest circles of fashion and society as heir to one of the greatest family fortunes in US history.

she was the great granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, a 19th-century shipping and railroad magnate. In the 1970s, she started a fashion empire that grossed $100 million a year, according to the magazine. forbes. Gloria died in 2019, aged 95.

Cooper stated that the book is a letter to his son. “It’s a book I never thought I’d write. In many ways, it’s a family that I’ve really tried to distance myself from for most of my life.”