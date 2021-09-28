Minas records one death by COVID-19 in 24 hours – Gerais

Facade of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Barreiro, in Belo Horizonte. (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The epidemiological bulletin of the Minas Gerais State Department of Health (SES-MG), released this Monday morning (27/9), shows that Minas recorded, within 24 hours, one death and 443 cases of COVID- 19.

According to SES-MG, during the weekend the numbers may be lower, due to lack of updating of data from municipal health departments across the state.

So far, Minas has 2,133,191 cases of coronaviruses, while the number of deaths is 54,373.

Follow-up cases are 31,505. This classification refers to people who are still undergoing treatment and also to records that need updating by the municipal secretariats.

In addition, the total number of virus retrieved is 2,047,313.

The State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) informs that the data published in the Monday bulletin are taken from the official systems, SIVEP-Gripe and ESUS, on Sunday.

The reduced number of cases and deaths registered in the last 24 hours occurs because, on weekends and holidays, a period in which health systems and municipal departments work on a reduced scale, which impacts the notification of data in official systems.

With this, the deaths that occur end up entering the official systems over the following days.

Another factor that contributes to lower death records is the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, provided by the advance of vaccination in the state.

The SES-MG highlights, however, that the pandemic is not over, therefore, it is necessary to raise awareness on the part of everyone regarding the adoption of preventive sanitary measures.

